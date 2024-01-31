Bears Super Bowl Champ Jim McMahon Slams Biden on Border Crisis, Pushes Cannabis

Former Chicago Bears Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jim McMahon blasted the Biden administration for its abject failure on immigration, pushed his cannabis company, and even hinted in a recent Fox News interview that he could run for president one day.

McMahon, known as the “Punky QB” during the Bears’ 1980s heyday, is a co-founder, along with former All-Pro offensive lineman Kyle Turley, of cannabis company Revenant, according to Fox News.

Turley and McMahon have been advocating for the SAFE Banking Act, which, if passed, would force the banking industry to protect the right of state-authorized cannabis companies to do business. Some banks have refused to do business with pot companies because marijuana is still a federal crime despite the fact that many states have loosened restrictions on its manufacture and sale.

Versions of the bill have passed several times in the House of Representatives, but the U.S. Senate has rejected it each time.

But McMahon had far more to say to Fox News than his concerns over pot companies’ ability to conduct business. He also blasted the Biden regime on several fronts.

“We’re trying to bring awareness, not only to the cannabis industry but things that are going bad in this country,” McMahon said of the campaign he and Turley have started.

“We’re going to make a little bit of noise,” he added. “We might get some votes just for the cannabis part. We’re gonna have some fun with it. We’re gonna try and grow our brand and make people aware about this plant. We’ll see what happens.”

McMahon was adamant when asked what he would do if he became president.

“I’d close the damn borders for one and then go find all the people that got in here illegally,” he exclaimed. “It’s ridiculous. We’re paying all this money as taxpayers, and it’s not helping us at all. We’re sending it all overseas, you know. Who knows where we’re sending it, but it’s not being used here in the States.”

“You look at California,” he continued. “They get the most money every year for homelessness, and they got the worst homeless population in the country or probably the world. There’s just so many things going wrong. We got to just stop the crazy spending and printing money and close our borders and let’s clean house.”

