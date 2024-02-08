Legendary Groundskeeper George Toma’s Super Bowl Streak Comes to an End at 57

George Toma has worked as a groundskeeper at every single Super Bowl, but that streak will end this year.

Toma made it official during an interview with KCUR in Kansas City that his streak of Super Bowls would end at 57.

31 Jan 1993: NFL groundskeeper George Toma touches up the green during the Super Bowl XXVII pre-game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Credit: Stephe

It would be nice if Toma were leaving on a happy note, but that is not necessarily the case. Last year’s Super Bowl was marred by what players described as the worst field they had ever played on.

Toma, however, says the field was already in terrible shape before he arrived in Phoenix for the big game.

“I laid everything out for them,” Toma said. “So what happens to Super Bowl 57? It’s the worst game field I’ve ever seen before an NFL groundskeeper stepped on.”

A worker prepares the field ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 11, 2023. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Toma says he knew they were in for problems with the field when they removed the protective mat after a halftime show rehearsal, revealing a troubling discovery.

“When we pulled it up after practice, it was mud. Retracted mud,” Toma said. “And it was wet, wet, wet.”

After the debacle, Toma wanted to talk to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, but that did not happen.

“I still love Roger Goodell, but he hasn’t given me 30 seconds,” Toma said. “That’s all I want to this day.”

