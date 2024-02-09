49ers Player Christian McCaffrey’s Mom Thinks Fire Alarm at Hotel was ‘Inside Job’

Members of the San Francisco 49ers were awakened early on Thursday morning to a fire alarm blaring through their hotel in Las Vegas.

Officials at the hotel where the players are staying said that the alarm went off around six a.m. and blared for about ten minutes before it was determined that it was a hoax, Fox News reported.

Despite the alarm, the hotel did not require the guests to leave their rooms as hotel officials realized it was a false alarm almost immediately.

But the mother of 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey sees more nefarious motives behind the incident.

Speaking on the Your Mom podcast on Thursday, Lisa McCaffrey said the alarm went off specifically to annoy the team.

“100% because there was no emergency.” She insisted that the alarm was an “inside job.”

The player’s mom said it felt like the alarm went off for “25 minutes” but added that she did not think a Kansas City Chiefs fan was the culprit. Instead, she feels that it had to be an actual employee of the Chiefs because the hotel is on a serious lockdown because of the Super Bowl, and no mere fans could get into the place.

The 49er’s head coach, Kyle Shanahan, dismissed the incident and said it did not affect the team or coaches.

“We were already up, so it didn’t get any of the coaches,” Shanahan explained. “We’re in the basement, so we didn’t actually hear it. But by the time I saw the players at seven and asked them how their night was, they all were complaining about the fire alarm and all having to go outside and everything.

“I didn’t realize how big of a deal it was until I met them, and they showed me the video. So, I think it was a pain for them. No one wants to get up at six and have to go outside when we don’t have meetings until eight, but it is what it is,” he added.

For his part, Christian McCaffrey agreed with his mother that something nefarious was afoot.

“I think there’s no way it’s random,” McCaffrey said, according to ESPN. “It’s part of it. It’s just more wood thrown on the fire.”

