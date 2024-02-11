WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Thanks God After Super Bowl Win

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick took his moment of victory at the Super Bowl on Sunday night to thank Almighty God just moments after the final countdown.

“I just got to give God the glory,” Mahomes said. “He challenged us to make us better, and I’m proud of my guys. It’s legendary.”

Mahomes scored the winning touchdown on Sunday night when he threw the ball to Mecole Hardman during the second overtime drive, securing the game by three points – 25 to 22.

