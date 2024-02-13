Tiger Woods Unveils ‘Sun Day Red’ Apparel Logo with TaylorMade

The outlet Golf Digest shared the logo on its social media account on Monday. “Tiger Woods and TaylorMade officially unveiled the Sun Day Red logo. The line will feature apparel and footwear,” it said. Take a look:

Tiger Woods and TaylorMade officially unveil the Sun Day Red logo. The line will feature apparel and footwear. pic.twitter.com/81zCkoQuJ7 — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) February 13, 2024

The partnership with TaylorMade comes after he announced his departure as a Nike ambassador this past January, a company he has been signed with since 1996.

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” he said at the time.

“The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together, and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way. People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”