Tiger Woods Unveils ‘Sun Day Red’ Apparel Logo with TaylorMade

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods unveiled his new “Sun Day Red” apparel logo as part of his partnership with TaylorMade.
The outlet Golf Digest shared the logo on its social media account on Monday. “Tiger Woods and TaylorMade officially unveiled the Sun Day Red logo. The line will feature apparel and footwear,” it said. Take a look:
— Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) February 13, 2024
The partnership with TaylorMade comes after he announced his departure as a Nike ambassador this past January, a company he has been signed with since 1996.
“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” he said at the time.
“The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together, and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way. People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”
— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 8, 2024
Before Monday’s announcement on social media, Woods promised that the trademark red would be a part of his brand going forward.
A new day rises. 2.12.24 pic.twitter.com/aRn1lUsn6j
— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 10, 2024
The vision remains the same. 2.12.24 pic.twitter.com/nWtlEUk8LN
— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 6, 2024
As noted by Bleacher Report, the announcement comes “before he makes his 2024 debut on the course in the Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club., which is the signature event he hosts. ”
“All eyes will be on Woods, who last played all four rounds at the Hero World Challenge in December as he returns from the ankle surgery he underwent after he withdrew before finishing the third round of the 2023 Masters,” it said. “It will certainly be a switch for golf fans who watched Woods win 15 major championships and establish himself as the face of golf and arguably the greatest player in the history of the sport during his peak with Nike.”
