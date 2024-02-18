UFC Boss Dana White Storms off Howie Mandel’s Podcast After Only 30 Seconds

UFC chief Dana White was apparently not very amused by Howie Mandel since he stormed out of the comedian’s podcast after the first 30 seconds.

It was not obvious what set the business mogul off, but he performed his dramatic walkout after Mandel delivered a warm introduction, according to the New York Post.

“Dana White, you are an amazing guy. I can’t thank you enough for being here. You and Ginger seem to be getting along. You are not only an amazing businessman, you are an inspiration,” Mandel gushed. “You are a philosopher — the way you do business, the way you conduct your business, and your friendships and media, I’m jealous. Dana, I can’t thank you enough for being here.”

Immediately after the introduction, White replied, “Thank you for all the kind words. I appreciate it,” just before he walked off the set.

As he walked off, he said, “I am so f–king tired of doing podcasts. I am literally done with them. I am not doing any more podcasts.”

Mandel’s response was a quick shift in focus. After watching White walk past him and out the door, he turned to his other guest and began talking to her, completely ignoring White’s exit.

One might think that Mandel would be incensed over the slight. But he just moved on almost immediately.

Speculation was rampant on the video of the incident, with the most common thought being that White instinctively knew that Mandel was being disingenuous.

He felt how fake and disingenuous Howie was speaking right out the go.

That was a weird vibe from the start

Real recognizes real, which also means real recognizes fake.

Neither White nor Mandel have commented on this incident.

