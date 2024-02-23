Alabama Basketball Player Blasted for ‘Assault’ After Cheap Shot on Florida Player, Earns One-Game Suspension

On Wednesday, Alabama Crimson Tide basketball player Mohamed Wague seemed to get away with an outrageous foul that many are calling “assault.”

During the first half of Alabama’s 98-93 win in overtime against the Florida Gators, officials seemed to completely miss a cheap shot delivered by Wague to the Gators’ Alex Condon. Not once, but twice.

As the teams engaged in a brief scrum for a rebound, Condon fell, but on the way down, Wague delivered a sharp knee to Condon’s head. And then, as he also went down next to Condon, it looks like Wague slammed Condon with an elbow.

YOU MAKE THE CALL 🗣️ Should this have been a flagrant foul? pic.twitter.com/YeN7k8uLZ9 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 22, 2024

Officials did blow the whistle on the play, but instead of a foul being called on Wague, the refs singled out Condon.

Fans quickly took to social media to ask why Alabama’s Wague was not penalized for kneeing and then elbowing Alex Condon.

Hail Florida Hail, for instance, lamented that missed calls like this could launch an open season on the floor.

“If players could deliver a UFC-style elbow to opponents while they are on the ground, then everyone would do it,” the site said.

Many jumped to X to express their outrage at Alabama. And few thought Wague’s actions were anything less than intentional.

Disgusting and classless move. — Dex Badgett (@Dexb0t) February 22, 2024

#11 Mohamed Wague of Alabama Crimson Tide mens basketball elbows Alex Condon of Florida. There's dirty.. then there's MALICIOUS intent!! This ISN'T his first time doing something so vile!! He's actually trying to HURT the other players!!

Why are you doing this @mohamed_wague12 pic.twitter.com/UlApdzYC3I — Curtis Fernheiser III (@CurtFernheiser) February 22, 2024

@UA_Athletics knows exactly what Mohamed Wague did. Alabama needs to remove him from the team. That was assault. If Alabama continues to support him, then Alabama is a criminal enterprise. @mohamed_wague12 = thug — Waz Up (@Wa_zuup) February 22, 2024

Wague should have been ejected and should be suspended. Instead, they called a foul on Florida’s Alex Condon. Alabama and Florida was excellent basketball otherwise. Great teams. Best game of the year in the SEC and it’s a shame this is what gets discussed. https://t.co/1MmZX7IlxY — Neil W. Blackmon (@nwblackmon) February 22, 2024

Wague was finally suspended for the unsportsmanlike act.

By Friday, it was announced that he had been handed a one-game suspension for Wednesday’s foul.

“After video review in the conference office, it was determined that Wague committed the fighting act of striking Florida’s Alex Condon in the back of the head with his elbow/forearm with 9:25 remaining to play in the first half of Wednesday’s game,” the league said in a statement.

“NCAA rules require a suspension for the next regular-season game when a player commits an act of fighting defined as ‘a confrontation involving one or more players, coaches or other team personnel wherein (but not limited to) a fist, hand, arm, foot, knee or leg is used to combatively strike the other individual,’” the SEC added.

Wague is not the first Alabama player to be punished this season. Forward Nick Pringle has already earned two suspensions for his conduct on the floor, The Mirror noted.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats recently blasted his player for the suspensions.

“[Pringle] has got to decide whether he wants to be a part of this program or not with some of his decisions and how he conducts himself,” Oats said last month after the player earned his second suspension of the year. “Nothing bad off the court or anything like that, just in practice, in games, and we’ll see where it goes.”

