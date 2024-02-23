Quarterback Johnny Manziel recently revealed that he lost 40 pounds on a “strict diet of blow” following his flameout with the Cleveland Browns in 2016.

Manziel became a sports darling as a Freshman at Texas A&M, winning the Heisman Trophy and a Cotton Bowl victory over Oklahoma. Fresh off his record-setting run, the Cleveland Browns drafted Manziel in 2014, where he played two less-than-stellar seasons that saw him go 2-6 in eight starts along with “1,675 passing yards, seven touchdown passes, and seven interceptions,” according to Fox News. The Browns finally let him go in 2016, and it was then that Manziel started what he called a “strict diet of blow.”

“I was 210 pounds when I left Cleveland. I was 170 pounds sitting in Vegas that August, September, October, whatever it was later that year,” he told Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast. “How do you lose 40 pounds? You’re on a strict diet of blow.”

“At that point in time, man, I would look in a mirror, and I didn’t see myself any different than when I was in Cleveland. Until I stepped on a scale at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas, I didn’t realize I had lost 40 pounds at all,” he added.

Manziel said he would use cocaine, Oxycontin, mushrooms, and other hard drugs.

“They were very tumultuous in my life and popped their head, especially in the days wandering around the Hollywood Hills,” he said.

Manziel said he now enjoys life and that he has overcome the depression of being in the NFL.

As Breitbart News reported last year, Manziel admitted in a Netflix documentary about being unhappy in Cleveland.

“Didn’t take me very long to be in Cleveland to find out that I wasn’t going to be happy there,” Manziel said. “I had every single thing that I could have ever wanted. You have money, you have fame, you’re a first-round draft pick battling for a starting quarterback position. And when I got everything that I wanted, I think I was the most empty that I’ve ever felt inside.”

