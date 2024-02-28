Report: Tom Brady ‘Accepts’ ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen’s Romance with Jiu-Jitsu Instructor ‘Began Years Ago’

Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen’s relationship with boyfriend Joaquim Valente “began years ago,” something the NFL star has reportedly “accepted.”

According to the Daily Mail, the former NFL star is learning to “adapt” to the new dynamic his family is now in after the New York Post’s Page Six exclusively reported the supermodel and her Brazilian jiu-jitsu trainer were a pair and are “deeply in love.”

“Tom has been dating and is all about growing from his relationship with Gisele and moving it to a place where they can co-parent,” a source told the outlet.

Though an insider told People that Bündchen and Valente did not begin dating until June 2023 — eight months after Brady and the mom of two finalized their divorce — the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reportedly isn’t convinced by her timeline.

“If she wants to have people think she has been dating Joaquim only since June, so be it, but they have been together longer and they aren’t taking it slow. Tom has accepted it,” the source told Daily Mail.

The insider also told the outlet that Brady, 46, has no issues with Valente and will try to keep things amicable for the sake of his children.

News of Brady’s evolved relationship with his former spouse and the timeline of her new relationship comes after the Super Bowl-winning quarterback raised eyebrows in December last year with a strange post on Instagram about a “lying cheating heart” he left unexplained.

The star posted a long quote from Muhammad Ali, whose comments about South Africa and against apartheid were delivered before the United Nations in 1978, as Breitbart News reported.

Brady also chose a cryptic title for his Instagram post, writing, “Be proud of the man in the glass.”

“The personality of a person. The ways of a person. His thoughts. His deeds. His actions. Are all based around his heart. For what is a man? A man is his heart,” the Ali quote on Brady’s Instagram post read.

“A lying cheating heart means a lying cheating man. A loving merciful heart means a loving merciful man. A living heart means living man. A dead heart means a dead man. Regardless to a man’s title. Regardless to a man’s rank, wealth or position, if the heart is not great then he cannot be great. But if the heart is great that man remains great under all circumstances, rich or poor, large or small, for it is the heart that makes one large or small.”

Tom Brady has previously written in other posts about how he has been struggling to cope with the separation from his children since his 2022 divorce from his model wife.

The two met in 2006, the same year Brady ended his relationship with ex-Bridget Moynihan. They were then married in 2009.