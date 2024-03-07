Cam Newton Admits He ‘Could Be in Jail’ If Viral Brawl Had Been Worse

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton admitted that his recent viral brawl could have landed him in jail if events had gone southward.

As Breitbart News reported late last month, Cam Newton found himself in the center of a brawl during a 7-on-7 youth football tournament in Atlanta.

The scrap went down in Atlanta during the “We Ball Sports” tournament. The men Newton fought with were reportedly from the “Top Shelf Performance” team. Newton also had a team participating in the event. The fracas began under a tent that had been set up on the field. Newton could be seen swinging a man around by his hair. The next scene shows the combatants squaring off by a fence with the former Panther in full control.

: Cam Newton was originally trying to break up the fight when he got sucker punched in the face ‍♂️ (h/t @ArtOfDialogue_)pic.twitter.com/NNKFHjWcDN https://t.co/2gYeBKI8UF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 25, 2024

Speaking with Shaquille O’Neal during an appearance on The Big Podcast with Shaq released on Wednesday, Newton said the brawl could have easily gotten out of hand.

“What you saw was grown men. Those weren’t kids,” Newton said.

“So that narrative was familiar coaching, and it got chippy. For me, that’s not the first time that happens. And honestly, knowing my world, that probably won’t be the last. I think looking back at it, yeah. People see like, ‘Yeah, Cam standing on business. Yeah, Cam had bobby pins in his head.’ Those are all funny things, but when I look at it, it’s like, man, it could have got ugly on both sides,” he continued.

Newton previously apologized for the brawl on his own podcast.

“You say something to me, and I go, I don’t think, and that’s the issue,” Newton said. “And that’s where my whole support was kind of caught off guard. We were talking, something was said and then it was like, ‘Hey, hey, where you going? I’m going to use the restroom.’ But that’s just how I rock and roll. You know what I’m saying? But I just have to be better.”

“Somebody going to say something triggering to you and it just takes one time and ugly because I could be in jail, somebody filing a lawsuit,” he added.

