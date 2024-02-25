WATCH: Cam Newton Brawls with Three Men at 7-on-7 Tournament

Former NFL QB Cam Newton got in an all-out brawl with three men on the stage of a 7-on-7 tournament this weekend.

The scrap went down in Atlanta during the “We Ball Sports” tournament. The men Newton fought with were reportedly from the “Top Shelf Performance” team. Newton also had a team participating in the event.

The fracas began under a tent that had been set up on the field. Newton could be seen swinging a man around by his hair. The next scene shows the combatants squaring off by a fence with the former Panther in full control.

Incredibly, Newton’s comically absurd hat didn’t even move.

No explanation was given about what started the fight.

X users reacted to the video with laughs and awe.

Cam Newton’s team, C1N, reportedly won the tournament. Newton remains unsigned and did not play last year.