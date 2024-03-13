Darryl Strawberry Resting Comfortably, ‘All Is Well’ After Heart Attack

Former New York Mets and Yankees star Darryl Strawberry is improving and resting comfortably after his recent heart attack, praising God “for His amazing grace and loving mercy in saving my life.”

Strawberry delivered the positive update by posting a photo of himself from his bed at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital on Instagram, writing: “I am so happy and honored to report that all is well. So thankful for the medical team and staff at St. Joseph West in Lake St. Louis for responding so quickly and bringing me through a stent procedure that has brought my heart to total restoration!

“Your prayers are so absolutely appreciated as I continue to recover, in Jesus name!”

Strawberry, who lives in O’Fallon, Missouri, is resting comfortably, Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz said while confirming Strawberry was stricken Monday, a day before the eight-time All-Star’s 62nd birthday.

The Mets will retire Strawberry’s No. 18 on June 1, after retiring Dwight Gooden’s No. 16 on April 14. The pair led the team to the 1986 World Series title.

“We are looking forward to Straw’s speedy recovery and welcoming him for his number retirement ceremony on June 1,” Mets owner Steven Cohen and wife Alex said in a statement seen by AP.

Strawberry was a seven-time All-Star during his time with the Mets from 1983-90, winning NL Rookie of the Year in 1983.

UPI notes he hit .259, while collecting 335 home runs and 1,000 RBIs over 1,583 career appearances.

He helped lead the Mets to a World Series championship in 1986, and played for two Yankees teams that won the Series — in 1996 and 1999.

He worked as a guest instructor with the Mets this year at spring training.