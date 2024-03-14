Bucs GM Highlights Big Benefit of Baker Mayfield’s $115M Tampa Bay Deal: ‘No State Taxes’

As Baker Mayfield celebrated his new deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday, general manager Jason Licht pointed out that he is actually getting more than players on other teams because Florida has no state income tax.

Mayfield signed a deal reportedly worth a whopping $115 million. Still, during the presser on Wednesday to announce the deal, a reporter wondered if Mayfield was somehow getting ripped off by the team and maybe “left money on the table,” Fox News reported.

Mayfield noted that he felt “some sacrifices have to be made” to rebuild the team after the loss in Detroit last year.

But he added he sees no reason to be ashamed of the deal he signed.

“Now, listen, this is life-changing money, and I’m not going to act otherwise. It’s something that I’ve worked extremely hard for over the years and many years of football. I’m grateful for it. There’s nothing to be ashamed about. There’s nothing to say, ‘Oh, well, he got more.’ It’s not that mentality,” Mayfield explained.

“Knowing that we have a chance to bring back some key pieces and make a further run in the playoffs, that’s important to me. I’m a winner at heart, I hate losing, so knowing that we get a lot of guys back, and we can continue to build this for years to come, is a special thing,” he said.

But at that point, Licht jumped in to point out a major benefit to Mayfield staying with the Bucs in Florida.

“No state taxes. I use that one a lot,” Licht added.

“That’s a good point,” Mayfield replied.

Indeed, it is a good point. The fact that the State of Florida has no state income tax means that literally millions of dollars will remain safely in Mayfield’s bank account and will not be confiscated by the state’s Department of Treasury.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston