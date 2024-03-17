WATCH: Turkish Soccer Fans Attack Opposing Players During Wild On-Field Brawl

No one expected fans to congratulate opposing players after a big win, but charging the field? Not sure how many saw that coming, but that’s exactly what happened in Turkey on Sunday.

The bizarre and wild scene occurred after Fenerbahce defeated Trabzonspor 3-2 in a thrilling Turkish Süper Lig game capped off by a late goal.

Fenerbahce celebrated in the middle of the field, and everything seemed pretty normal until Trabzonspor fans decided they weren’t content with mere booing and decided to charge the field.

At first, just one fan dressed in black came out of the stands to challenge the other team, but others soon followed.

WILD & SCARY SCENES in Turkey as Trabzonspor fans storm the field, trying to attack Fenerbahce players celebrating a 3-2 comeback win. 😳 Match-winner Michy Batshuayi also on-target with a karate kick at 0:41 as Fener players forced to defend themselves.pic.twitter.com/XNqZtLSUKe — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) March 17, 2024

Security did their best to intervene, but the situation was soon out of control.

Shocking scenes. Can clearly see this Trabzonspor fan has a knife or some sort of weapon in his hand. Fenerbahce players were well within their right to defend themselves 🇹🇷👊 pic.twitter.com/4V1SEN1SbL — Football Fights (@footbalIfights) March 17, 2024

Several X users claimed the fan in black had a weapon. Fenerbahce defended themselves well but eventually had to retreat to the stadium’s interior to escape the angry mob.

Embarrassing behaviour from fans in Turkey. Trabzonspor fans attacked Fenerbahce players, with Livaković being one of the victims. An unknown object was thrown at Livaković and then someone punched him. Speedy recovery Dominik! 🚨pic.twitter.com/cxXgv29K0y — 🇷 (@TheCroatianLad) March 17, 2024

It’s unknown how many arrests were made or if Trabzonspor will face any discipline over the incident.