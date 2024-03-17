WATCH: Turkish Soccer Fans Attack Opposing Players During Wild On-Field Brawl

Serkan Hacioglu /dia images via Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

No one expected fans to congratulate opposing players after a big win, but charging the field? Not sure how many saw that coming, but that’s exactly what happened in Turkey on Sunday.

The bizarre and wild scene occurred after Fenerbahce defeated Trabzonspor 3-2 in a thrilling Turkish Süper Lig game capped off by a late goal.

Fenerbahce celebrated in the middle of the field, and everything seemed pretty normal until Trabzonspor fans decided they weren’t content with mere booing and decided to charge the field.

Trabzonspor fans attack football players after Fenerbahçe's win after the Super League match between Trabzonspor v Fenerbahce in Papara Park Stadium...

Trabzonspor fans attack football players after Fenerbahçe’s win after the Super League match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce in Papara Park Stadium on March 17, 2024. (Photo by Serkan Hacioglu /dia images via Getty Images)

At first, just one fan dressed in black came out of the stands to challenge the other team, but others soon followed.

Security did their best to intervene, but the situation was soon out of control.

Several X users claimed the fan in black had a weapon. Fenerbahce defended themselves well but eventually had to retreat to the stadium’s interior to escape the angry mob.

It’s unknown how many arrests were made or if Trabzonspor will face any discipline over the incident.

