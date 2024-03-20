Police Post Warrant for NFL’s Cameron Sutton Over Domestic Violence Claim

Police in Florida’s Hillsborough County have posted a warrant for the arrest of Detroit Loins player Cameron Sutton for an alleged case of Domestic Battery by Strangulation, according to reports.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reports that they were called for the incident on March 7 at around 4:52 a.m. by a woman who accused Sutton of attacking her, TMZ Sports reported.

During her 911 call, the woman asked for a police presence and said she feared for her life.

Sutton was no longer at the location when police arrived.

The Hillsborough sheriffs added that they have looked for Sutton at his home in Pinellas County and checked with friends and acquaintances in the Tampa area, but they have not yet located him.

“We tried to make contact with (Sutton),” assistant chief communications officer Phil Martello told the Detroit News. “We’ve called him, no answer. He’s been ducking us. Our deputies have exhausted all leads here. He’s got vehicles and a home in a county one over from us, and he’s not been there, and we’ve not been able to catch him there. So, again, it seems like he’s turned his phone off or gotten rid of his phone or something because we haven’t been able to get ahold of him.”

The department posted a notice to social media on Wednesday asking for the public’s help locating the player.

The Lions released a statement saying, “We became aware of the ongoing legal situation involving Cam Sutton this morning. We will continue to monitor the situation and will not have further comment at this time.”

Sutton joined the NFL in 2017, starting his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2023, he signed a 3-year, $33 MILLION contract to join the Lions. He started 17 games last year, earning one interception and 65 total tackles.

