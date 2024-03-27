Bill Belichick Reportedly Doesn’t Want to be Part of NFL Studio Show

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is not interested in becoming a regular part of an NFL studio show, according to a report.

The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reports Belichick would not be interested in a media role on an NFL studio show.

“While ESPN continues to pursue Bill Belichick, Belichick has told networks he is disinclined to be part of a regular studio show, according to officials briefed on the talks,” Marchand wrote. “ESPN could combine with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and NFL Films to secure the legendary coach for a broadcasting role.”

Marchand also noted that recently retired Eagles center Jason Kelce remains the network’s most sought-after target.

Most former head coaches, even those who plan to return to the NFL, have taken the typical path of a regular studio gig. It’s not surprising that Belichick doesn’t want that, however. Studio shows rely on big personalities dishing out hot takes, and that doesn’t seem to be Belichick’s forte. Finding a spot for him with Peyton Manning’s shows or NFL Films seems more in line with the future Hall of Famer’s personality.

Belichick and Manning have great respect for each other, and a specified role where he could impart his unique knowledge on a specific topic or subject would probably work better.

Nick Saban, the legendary Alabama coach and friend of Bill Belichick, did opt for a studio gig with ESPN’s College Gameday. However, if Kelce is the grand prize in NFL studio free agency, it’s unlikely Belichick will decide before the former Eagle decides on where to land.