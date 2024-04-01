WATCH: LSU Walks Off the Floor Before National Anthem, Iowa Stands and Wins

G. Fiume_Getty Images
G. Fiume/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

LSU’s women’s basketball team walked off the floor before the national anthem was played  Monday night in their Elite Eight matchup against rival Iowa.

Iowa’s players stood respectfully for the anthem.

A Baton Rouge reporter said LSU is never on the court for the anthem.

After the game, LSU coach Kim Mulkey said her team’s decision to leave the floor was not “intentional” and just part of her team’s “routine.” She added that she is unaware of when the anthem is played.

In case you were wondering, LSU lost. The Lady Hawkeyes beat the defending national champion Lady Tigers, 94-87. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark drained nine 3-pointers on her way to a 41-12-7 stat line.

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after beating the LSU Tigers 94-87 in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at...

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, celebrates after beating the LSU Tigers 94-87 in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on April 01, 2024, in Albany, New York. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LSU star Angel Reese, who mocked Caitlin Clark last year when LSU beat them for the national championship by pointing to her ring finger, had a heck of a game but fouled out before all was said and done.

Angel Reese of the LSU Tigers dribbles with the ball against the UCLA Bruins during the first half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women's...

Angel Reese, #10 of the LSU Tigers, dribbles with the ball against the UCLA Bruins during the first half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on March 30, 2024, in Albany, New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

No, Caitlin Clark did not return the favor by mocking Reese.

Whether Angel Reese returns to LSU remains to be seen. Caitlin Clark announced earlier this year that she plans to enter the WNBA Draft.

