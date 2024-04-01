WATCH: LSU Walks Off the Floor Before National Anthem, Iowa Stands and Wins

LSU’s women’s basketball team walked off the floor before the national anthem was played Monday night in their Elite Eight matchup against rival Iowa.

Iowa’s players stood respectfully for the anthem.

LSU Women’s Basketball Team skipped the National Anthem Iowa stood proud LSU just got their ass beat With the entire stadium cheering against them Season over Let this be a lesson to all players: the cringy, selfish woke athlete moment is OVER 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/ctskb0GXIC — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 2, 2024

A Baton Rouge reporter said LSU is never on the court for the anthem.

LSU is never on the court for the National Anthem https://t.co/tfsDAgdOjn — Chessa Bouche (@chessabouche) April 1, 2024

After the game, LSU coach Kim Mulkey said her team’s decision to leave the floor was not “intentional” and just part of her team’s “routine.” She added that she is unaware of when the anthem is played.

In case you were wondering, LSU lost. The Lady Hawkeyes beat the defending national champion Lady Tigers, 94-87. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark drained nine 3-pointers on her way to a 41-12-7 stat line.

LSU star Angel Reese, who mocked Caitlin Clark last year when LSU beat them for the national championship by pointing to her ring finger, had a heck of a game but fouled out before all was said and done.

No, Caitlin Clark did not return the favor by mocking Reese.

Whether Angel Reese returns to LSU remains to be seen. Caitlin Clark announced earlier this year that she plans to enter the WNBA Draft.