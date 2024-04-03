University of Kentucky Dance Team Member Dead at 20 Years Old

Kate Kaufling, a member of the dance team at the University of Kentucky, died on Sunday after a battle with bone cancer. She was only 20 years old.

The sophomore was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, an aggressive form of bone cancer, in June of 2023.

“Kate was a joy to coach and to be around. Her smile could light up a room, and she was beloved by all of her UKDT teammates,” said UK Dance Team head coach Dawn Walters.”We are all saddened by Kate’s passing. We will remember her for the tough battle she fought with osteosarcoma over the past year. She was brave until the very end and all of us can draw inspiration from the courageous battle that she fought. Our thoughts, prayers, and love are with the Kaufling family.”https://twitter.com/KySportsRadio/status/1774946221703991723?s=20The Kentucky athletic department also released a statement marking the passing of the beloved dance team member.”In addition to being a talented dancer, Kate was also an amazing student, in the College of Nursing, who took her academics very seriously,” Sandy Bell, UK executive associate athletics director, said in a statement.https://twitter.com/UKAthletics/status/1774918329347568044?s=20 “Even during her cancer treatments, Kate kept up with her studies, setting an amazing example for her teammates. Kate was beloved by all who knew her, and she will be deeply missed. On behalf of UK Athletics, we send our deepest sympathies to Holly, Steve, Abbey, and the entire Kaufling family.”

Kaufling was a nursing major with a 4.0 GPA. She is survived by her parents, Holly and Steve Kaufling, and her twin sister, Abbey, who is also a UK dance team member.