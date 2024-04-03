REPORT: Bearded Trans Player Who Injured Opponent Was Suspended from Rowing Team for Leering at Girls

Warner Todd Huston

A six-foot-tall man with a beard playing as a “transgender female” on a Massachusetts charter school girls basketball team who was seen on video brutally knocking down a female player on the court was the same player reportedly suspended from another team because he was caught leering at a half nude girl in a girl’s locker room.

The male student from KIPP Academy in Lynn, Massachusetts — who goes by the name Lazuli Clark — was seen on video throwing a female opponent around like a rag doll on the court, raising outrage.

The Lowell Collegiate Charter School girls’ basketball team, which was playing against KIPP Academy, reportedly had to forfeit the game after three players were injured.

Clark has reportedly participated on six different KIPP Academy girls’ sports teams, including basketball, rowing, volleyball, and tae kwon do, the New York Post reported.

The Post added that Clark joined a female rowing team after doing poorly on a men’s team. But his participation caused problems.

Ultimately, a letter signed by 15 parents complaining about Clark caused a stir among the national rowing group, USRowing.

Clark was eventually suspended from the team after he made crude remarks about a girl’s naked breasts in the team locker room.

In 2022, the transgender teen reportedly said, “Oh, look, titties,” when one girl took off her bathing suit to get dressed.

The incident was reported to the US Center for SafeSport, and Clark was suspended.

