REPORT: Bearded Trans Player Who Injured Opponent Was Suspended from Rowing Team for Leering at Girls

A six-foot-tall man with a beard playing as a “transgender female” on a Massachusetts charter school girls basketball team who was seen on video brutally knocking down a female player on the court was the same player reportedly suspended from another team because he was caught leering at a half nude girl in a girl’s locker room.

The male student from KIPP Academy in Lynn, Massachusetts — who goes by the name Lazuli Clark — was seen on video throwing a female opponent around like a rag doll on the court, raising outrage.

Giant male in Kipp Academy in MA injured 3 girls during a girls basketball match. They ended the game early before he can hurt more girls. Men beating up girls is celebrated by the Left in the name of inclusivity. This isn’t inclusive. This is criminal. pic.twitter.com/Qvl0lEMYuO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 19, 2024

The Lowell Collegiate Charter School girls’ basketball team, which was playing against KIPP Academy, reportedly had to forfeit the game after three players were injured.

Male athlete Lazuli Clark of KIPP Academy excels as a 3-sport athlete in girls' sports:

Ἴ Girls' basketball: playoff bound

Ἵ Girls' volleyball: League All-Star led the team in kills, aces & digs

👟 Girls' track & field: set meet records in 400m hurdles & shot put at the Lynn… https://t.co/hgA7HG1SrI pic.twitter.com/5QaSBXXSzf — ICONS (@icons_women) February 22, 2024

Clark has reportedly participated on six different KIPP Academy girls’ sports teams, including basketball, rowing, volleyball, and tae kwon do, the New York Post reported.

The Post added that Clark joined a female rowing team after doing poorly on a men’s team. But his participation caused problems.

Ultimately, a letter signed by 15 parents complaining about Clark caused a stir among the national rowing group, USRowing.

Trans-identified male player for Kipp Academy in MA injured 3 girls before half time causing Lowell Collegiate Charter School to forfeit. A man hitting a woman used to be called domestic abuse. Now it's called brave. Who watches this & actually thinks this is "compassionate,… pic.twitter.com/ZLlqYH6iAs — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 19, 2024

Clark was eventually suspended from the team after he made crude remarks about a girl’s naked breasts in the team locker room.

In 2022, the transgender teen reportedly said, “Oh, look, titties,” when one girl took off her bathing suit to get dressed.

The incident was reported to the US Center for SafeSport, and Clark was suspended.

