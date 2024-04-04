Rashee Rice’s Attorney Targets Media Amid Fallout from High-Speed Wreck

The lawyer representing Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is demanding the media cover his client’s “whole body of work” instead of focusing on his involvement in the high-speed street race wreck that resulted in multiple injuries in Dallas last weekend.

Last Saturday, a vehicle registered to Rice was involved in an accident in which two sports cars that were racing on a Dallas street collided, resulting in multiple injuries and multiple cars.

JUST IN: Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is wanted by Dallas police after being suspected of causing a six-vehicle accident. Rice was believed to be street racing in his Corvette against someone in a Lamborghini. Both the Corvette & Lamborghini fled the scene where multiple people… pic.twitter.com/80hASwtP99 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 31, 2024

There is also allegedly video of Rice and his friends leaving the scene of the accident.

Alleged footage of NFL player Rashee Rice and his friends leaving the scene of the crash. pic.twitter.com/thhE65Khup — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) April 1, 2024

On Thursday, the same day in which he admitted that Riice was the driver of the Lamborghini, a fact Rice himself did not acknowledge in his Wednesday statement, Rice’s Attorney Royce West challenged the media to shift their focus from his client’s actions last weekend, and instead focus on his “body of work.”

“Why don’t you do a story of who he is, as opposed to what occurred?” West asked. “Because it seems as though what you’re saying is based on this one incident, you’re going to define him based on this incident, as opposed to his entire body of work. I would say each and every one of you, if all of us had to be defined by one incident, that would be ridiculous, as opposed to our entire body. So I’d ask that you as the media, look at his entire body of work before saying exactly who he is. That will be better.”

#Chiefs Rashee Rice's attorney Royce West: "Why don't you do a story of who he is, as opposed to what occurred? Because it seems as though what you're saying is based on this one incident, you're going to define him based on this incident, as opposed to his entire body of work.… pic.twitter.com/ItMRLWFBR3 — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) April 4, 2024

Rashee Rice’s lawyer, Royce West confirms that Rice was driving one of the cars and that Rice will handle his responsibilities regarding the car accident.

pic.twitter.com/5GtriCo2WH — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) April 4, 2024

It’s unsurprising that Rice’s attorney would want to take the focus off his client’s alleged actions last weekend. Operating a vehicle in a street race, having it lead to an accident, and then fleeing the accident are serious offenses.