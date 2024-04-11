Fans Outraged by Heisman Trophy Trust’s Response to O.J. Simpson’s Death

The Heisman Trophy X account took a beating on Thursday when it issued a memorial for the passing of former trophy recipient OJ Simpson while making no mention of the victims he had been accused (and acquitted) of murdering before being held liable for their deaths in a civil trial.

Sharing a photo of Simpson during his prime years as a star running back at USC, the Heisman Trophy account said, “The Heisman Trophy Trust mourns the passing of 1968 Heisman Trophy Winner OJ Simpson. We extend our sympathy to his family.”

As Breitbart News reported, Simpson’s star power following a prolific football career, which included 11 NFL seasons as a star running back with the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers, cratered in the early 1990s when he stood accused of the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman. Though he was acquitted of those murders following a lengthy and controversial trial, a jury later unanimously declared him liable for their deaths in a civil trial.

Several users on X dunked on the Heisman Trophy post and demanded they issue a retraction, with many recalling how Reggie Bush had his Heisman revoked for using his NCAA career for cash benefits.

FYI: you can take down and/or edit posts. https://t.co/54H3Nt9s8w — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) April 11, 2024

Let me tell you about another Running Back from Troy, a Southeast San Diegan, who repped the 619…and deserves his trophy back… https://t.co/9TjuCaC3ng pic.twitter.com/wXJTR2bYol — John (@hailmaestro) April 11, 2024

They made Reggie Bush give back his Heisman https://t.co/xZjUdpg5y1 — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) April 11, 2024

Fire your social team. (And give Reggie Bush his Heisman back). https://t.co/AQso04JDCN — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 11, 2024

The Heisman Trophy Trust was not the only response to OJ’s death honoring his sports career while seemingly ignoring Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown; White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sparked controversy when she said that the White House expresses condolences only to Simpson’s family.

“Our thoughts are with his families [sic] during this difficult time — obviously with his family and loved ones,” she said during a briefing.

“And I’ll say this: I know that they have asked for some privacy. And so we’re going to respect that. And I’ll just leave it there,” she added.

Simpson’s family announced his death at the age of 76 on Thursday following a battle with prostate cancer.

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” a statement from the family said. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

