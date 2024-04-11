Marc Lamont Hill: O.J. Acquittal Was the ‘Correct Result’ of a ‘Racist’ Legal System

Warner Todd Huston

CUNY Professor and race commentator Marc Lamont Hill weighed in Thursday on the death of troubled NFL star O.J. Simpson, who Hill says was guilty but also whose acquittal was necessary to address “racism” in the legal system.

Hill jumped to his X account on Thursday to regale his followers on the reason why a guilty murderer should be acquitted of his crime.

“O.J. Simpson was an abusive liar who abandoned his community long before he killed two people in cold blood,” Hill insisted.

But he went on, adding, “His acquittal for murder was the correct and necessary result of a racist criminal legal system. But he’s still a monster, not a martyr.”

Hill’s claim that an “abusive” killer deserved to get off because of systemic racism certainly brought replies on X.

