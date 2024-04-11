Marc Lamont Hill: O.J. Acquittal Was the ‘Correct Result’ of a ‘Racist’ Legal System

CUNY Professor and race commentator Marc Lamont Hill weighed in Thursday on the death of troubled NFL star O.J. Simpson, who Hill says was guilty but also whose acquittal was necessary to address “racism” in the legal system.

Hill jumped to his X account on Thursday to regale his followers on the reason why a guilty murderer should be acquitted of his crime.

“O.J. Simpson was an abusive liar who abandoned his community long before he killed two people in cold blood,” Hill insisted.

But he went on, adding, “His acquittal for murder was the correct and necessary result of a racist criminal legal system. But he’s still a monster, not a martyr.”

Hill’s claim that an “abusive” killer deserved to get off because of systemic racism certainly brought replies on X.

So, he’s a monster because he murdered people, but he should have gotten away with it because of racism or something? Do you hear yourself? Wait, of course, you do. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) April 11, 2024

Acquittal for murder “in cold blood” is never correct nor necessary, nor does it in any way atone for past sins committed against members of one’s community. It only adds to the burden of wrongdoing for all of us. — Nan “MAGA Republican” Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) April 11, 2024

Damn he ain’t been dead 5 minute. No empathy ‍♂️ . — Lou facts (@LoufactsIGB) April 11, 2024

“He killed two people/his acquittal was correct.” Social justice perfectly distilled. Individual guilt is irrelevant, group social dynamics are what matters. — Holden (@Holden114) April 11, 2024

Thanks for answering the question of whether blacks can serve as impartial jurists. I’ve always suspected the answer was no but it’s interesting to see you agree. — Cesare Borgia (@SirCesareBorgia) April 11, 2024

