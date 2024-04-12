Police: Chiefs’ Rashee Rice Was Driving 119 MPH Seconds Before Multi-Car Crash

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was driving his high-priced sports car at 119 mph before a multi-car crash on a Dallas freeway that injured four people last month, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Rice currently faces one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury. The accident occurred on March 30.

Authorities claim Rice has admitted to driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash. An arrest warrant was issued for Rice, and the Chiefs receiver turned himself into police Thursday; he posted bond and was released a short time later.

The suspected driver of the other vehicle, SMU cornerback Theodore Know, faces the same charges but is not yet in police custody. Knox has been suspended from the SMU football team.

Reports indicate that a Chevrolet Corvette and a Lamborghini were racing after 6 P.M. local time in Dallas when the vehicle operators lost control, and a multi-car accident ensued.

JUST IN: Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is wanted by Dallas police after being suspected of causing a six-vehicle accident. Rice was believed to be street racing in his Corvette against someone in a Lamborghini. Both the Corvette & Lamborghini fled the scene where multiple people… pic.twitter.com/80hASwtP99 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 31, 2024

After the accident, Rice was seen leaving the scene with at least three other men. Authorities claim he left without checking on the status of the other drivers and passengers in the vehicles involved or providing his information.

Clarification: The men reportedly fled by foot. pic.twitter.com/DnhLmsMaBW — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 1, 2024

Rice’s attorney, State Senator Royce West, D-Dallas, told reporters that his client was not trying to escape responsibility by leaving the scene.

Rashee Rice is going into his second year with the Chiefs. The Dallas native played a critical part in Kansas City’s Super Bowl run in the 2023-2024 season.