WATCH: Travis Kelce Chugs Beer On Stage While Receiving College Diploma

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce has accomplished a lot in life. However, one critical achievement remained out of his grasp: Receiving his college diploma from the University of Cincinnati.

On Thursday, Kelce removed that milestone from the list and did it in a way that you would expect Travis Kelce to do.

The three-time Super Bowl champ entered the stage to receive his interdisciplinary studies degree, shook hands with the dean, and then chugged and spiked a beer.

How much beer was in that can? That seemed to go on for a while. Regardless, Kelce is now officially a college graduate. I don’t know what an interdisciplinary studies degree is or what kinds of jobs are available to holders of said degree. Still, Kelce finds himself in the fortunate position of already being a multi-millionaire before graduation, so I’m pretty sure it will all work out for him.

Kelce has one more major career goal in mind before he starts his 12th NFL season: Winning a third straight Super Bowl.

And given how much money the league made off of the coverage of his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift during last year’s Super Bowl run, he’ll probably get it.