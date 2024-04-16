Rashee Rice, wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, is now being sued for $1 million in relation to the car crash in Dallas late last month.

Rice and SMU cornerback Teddy Knox were involved in a car crash in Dallas late last month when they hit Edvard Petrovskiy and Irina Gromova. The lawsuit has been filed against both football stars.

JUST IN: Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is wanted by Dallas police after being suspected of causing a six-vehicle accident. Rice was believed to be street racing in his Corvette against someone in a Lamborghini. Both the Corvette & Lamborghini fled the scene where multiple people… pic.twitter.com/80hASwtP99 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 31, 2024

Rice had been driving at 119 mph prior to the collision. Knox had allegedly been driving a Chevrolet Corvette at 116 mph and managed to slow his car down to 91 mph one second before the crash into Petrovskiy and Gromova’s 2022 Lexus 350 SUV. Per Fox News:

The lawsuit in Dallas County court stated that Petrovskiy and Gromova were “severely injured by the tremendous force of the high-speed impact.” It also pointed out how Rice, Knox and other passengers in the crash allegedly walked away from the scene without showing any support for those injured. Brain trauma, lacerations to the face that needed stitches, bruises and internal bleeding were among the injuries suffered, per the lawsuit.

The lawsuit even accused the two players of attempting to flee the scene.

“Despite innocent victims calling for emergency help and desperately trying to exit their destroyed vehicles in a state of shock, Defendants intentionally, knowingly evaded assisting injured commuters and absconded from the scene,” the lawsuit said.

Clarification: The men reportedly fled by foot. pic.twitter.com/DnhLmsMaBW — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 1, 2024

The two plaintiffs are seeking damages for medical care, physical pain and suffering, mental anguish, and property damage.

Knox, a sophomore at SMU who was suspended from the football program, turned himself in last week. Rice apologized for his part in the incident.

“I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident,” Rice wrote.

