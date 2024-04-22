VIDEO: Massive Wreck Involving Several Cars Just Before the Checkered Flag at Talladega

What looked to be a thrilling finish at the Geico 500 at Talladega turned into a smoky, twisted heap of damaged metal as several cars wrecked in one of the largest wrecks you’ll ever see.

The whirlwind of chaos was triggered when Michael McDowell attempted to block Brad Keselowski. McDowell went spinning, and the rest was history.

Incredibly, none of the drivers reported serious injuries.

Tyler Reddick took advantage of the opening the wreck created and won the race.

However, that was just the beginning of the good times for the Reddick family on Sunday. Reddick’s son got to celebrate with his dad’s team owner, Michael Jordan, after the race.

Michael Jordan with Tyler Reddick’s son after his dad’s win at Talladega. pic.twitter.com/h6i7FCXEeT — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 21, 2024

The victory is the 6th Cup Series win of Reddick’s career.