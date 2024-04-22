VIDEO: Massive Wreck Involving Several Cars Just Before the Checkered Flag at Talladega

James Gilbert_Getty Images (4)
James Gilbert/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

What looked to be a thrilling finish at the Geico 500 at Talladega turned into a smoky, twisted heap of damaged metal as several cars wrecked in one of the largest wrecks you’ll ever see.

The whirlwind of chaos was triggered when Michael McDowell attempted to block Brad Keselowski. McDowell went spinning, and the rest was history.

Incredibly, none of the drivers reported serious injuries.

Josh Berry, driver of the Overstock.com Ford, Ryan Preece, driver of the United Rentals Ford, Corey LaJoie, driver of the Gainbridge Chevrolet, and...

Josh Berry, driver of the #4 Overstock.com Ford, Ryan Preece, driver of the #41 United Rentals Ford, Corey LaJoie, driver of the #7 Gainbridge Chevrolet, and Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Menards/RichmndWtrHeatrs Ford, spin into the wall after an on-track incident on the final lap of the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 21, 2024 in Talladega, Alabama. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Tyler Reddick took advantage of the opening the wreck created and won the race.

Josh Berry, driver of the Overstock.com Ford, Ryan Preece, driver of the United Rentals Ford, Corey LaJoie, driver of the Gainbridge Chevrolet, and...

Josh Berry, driver of the #4 Overstock.com Ford, Ryan Preece, driver of the #41 United Rentals Ford, Corey LaJoie, driver of the #7 Gainbridge Chevrolet, and Carson Hocevar, driver of the #77 Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet, spin into the wall after an on-track incident on the final lap of the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 21, 2024, in Talladega, Alabama. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

However, that was just the beginning of the good times for the Reddick family on Sunday. Reddick’s son got to celebrate with his dad’s team owner, Michael Jordan, after the race.

The victory is the 6th Cup Series win of Reddick’s career.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.