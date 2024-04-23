Chiefs’ Andy Reid Becomes Highest-Paid NFL Coach with Deal Running Through 2029

It’s not uncommon to find Chiefs coach Andy Reid with a smile on his face, but now he has more reason to smile than ever before.

While financial details aren’t known at this time, the Chiefs have made Reid the highest-paid coach in the NFL with a massive new extension that runs through 2029.

Reid wasn’t the only Chiefs shot-caller to get an extension. General Manager Brett Veach and team President Mark Donavan got extended.

News of the extensions met with approval from Chiefs QB Pat Mahomes.

For all of his accomplishments in KC – going to four Super Bowls and winning three of them – Reid was modestly compensated at $12.5 million per year. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the new deal makes Reid’s contract the richest in the game.

A deal that gives Reid five more years and takes him to the age of 71 also puts the longtime coach in a position to not only win more Super Bowls but also to seize two critical coaching records.

Currently, Reid sits at 4th all-time with 258 regular-season wins, seventy wins behind the record holder Don Shula, who has 328. It would be tough, but with an 18th game expected to be added to the regular season in the near future, it’s not inconceivable that Reid could surpass Shula. Perhaps more realistic, with 26 postseason wins, Reid sits only five wins behind the all-time leader Bill Belichick, who has 31.

It is quite likely Reid will surpass Belichick for the postseason win mark during the lifetime of this contract extension. That assumes, however, that Belichick doesn’t get another coaching gig and starts a new dynasty.

Something that is also quite possible.