Louisiana’s Top Education Official Tells Schools to Ignore Biden’s Radical Title IX Changes

On Monday, Louisiana’s top education official told the state’s school districts to ignore Joe Biden’s radical changes to federal Title IX rules that would force schools to recognize gender identity and make special arrangements for transgender athletes.

In his letter, Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley told schools that they should not observe the new rules and “should not alter policies or procedures at this time,” The Hill reported.

Brumley added that Biden’s new regulations are “in direct contradiction” to the state’s 2022 law that bars transgender student-athletes from competing under their chosen gender on school sports teams.

The new Title IX rules do not expressly forbid a school from excluding trans-athletes from picking whichever gender category they want to choose at any given time. Still, Brumley insists that the rules as written achieve that goal despite the lack of direct language demanding that outcome.

“You can rest assured that they have the full intent of this applying completely to athletics moving forward,” Brumley told The Hill.

Brumley also insisted that Biden’s rules changes infringe on the First Amendment rights of those who do not wish to use so-called transgender “pronouns.” Indeed, a bill is currently being debated in the Louisiana House that would ban schools from requiring staffers to use such language when addressing students, a provision that goes entirely against Biden’s new Title IX rules.

Brumley added that Biden’s rules are so radical that they will likely end up in court, so schools should avoid making premature policy changes.

He also noted Louisiana itself is considering challenging the rules in court.

