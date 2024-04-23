Trans Student Tells State Lawmakers that Making Him Compete on Boys’ Team is ‘Mental Anguish’

A transgender student told New Hampshire lawmakers that forcing him to play on the boys’ team at school gives him “mental anguish” and that he should be allowed to play on the team that matches his gender identity.

Male-born track & field athlete Maelle Jacques appeared before the House Education Committee of the New Hampshire House of Representatives Monday to speak against SB375, which would ban transgender girls from playing on any state-sponsored school girls’ sports team.

“Joining a male team wouldn’t even be a choice for me” because of the “mental anguish I’d go through being forced to be someone I’m not,” he said during his prepared statement.

Jacques, a high school sophomore, has thoroughly dominated the girls’ high jump for the last two seasons as a Kearsarge Regional High School girls’ track & field team member.

Early this year, Jaques obliterated the state’s girls’ record at the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 state championship.

Male high jumper Maelle Jacques won a GIRLS' high school state title yesterday in New Hampshire. @NHIAA_LOA His winning jump was almost 10" lower than the boys' winning height. His 10 pt score helped the Kearsage HS girls' track & field team jump to runner-up in the state among… pic.twitter.com/mX2c0lUOHS — ICONS (@icons_women) February 12, 2024

Jacques has faced serious blowback for taking titles away from girls in New Hampshire.

How could the parents of this boy allow their son to cheat deserving women out of opportunities? And why don't the parents of the girls stand up and say "no" for their daughters? This country is full of failing, gutless mothers and fathers. https://t.co/qc39ygtWPT — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 5, 2024

He has also been seen blowing away his female opponents in running events.

Maelle Jacques, a trans-identifying male, was seen leading female runners by a significant margin during a track meet earlier this month. Jacques, who holds a girls' state title in New Hampshire, is now lobbying against laws that would prevent him from competing against girls. https://t.co/JG5FNLdKLy pic.twitter.com/IGcX7NDra2 — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) April 23, 2024

It may be true that Jacques would have “mental anguish” if he were asked to play on a boys’ team where he would be an unexceptional athlete instead of being a winner on the girls’ team.

But it is uncertain why his “anguish” should be considered more important than the anguish he is causing an untold number of girls in New Hampshire as he takes away their opportunities in their chosen sport.

