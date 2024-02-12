WATCH: Male High Jumper Obliterates Girls’ State Record in New Hampshire High School Championship

Kearsarge Regional High School sophomore high jumper Maelle Jacques, who is a male but competes as a girl, has won the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 state championship.

Jacques did not just win the girls’ high jump competition. He obliterated the girls’ record by jumping at 5’1,” one inch higher than any girl.

Should Jacques have been competing as a boy, he would have failed miserably. The lowest boys’ jump was 5’8″, and the highest was 6’2.”

According to the New Boston Post.

Jacques has been tearing through the girls’ ranks in the school district, winning meet after meet for the last two years, according to NH Journal.

Women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines blasted the school district and the parents of other athletes for allowing Jacques to compete as a girl and to destroy so many girls’ sports records.

“How could the parents of this boy allow their son to cheat deserving women out of opportunities? And why don’t the parents of the girls stand up and say ‘no’ for their daughters?” Gaines wrote on X. “This country is full of failing, gutless mothers and fathers.”

The school district has often defended the decision to allow Jacques to play as a girl.

“Kearsarge supports all students and student-athletes regardless of their gender identity,” said district superintendent Winfried Feneberg.

“Each student-athlete has the right to compete in the activity of their choice,” she said. “The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association’s stance on this issue is clear: Denying that opportunity is a violation of equal rights afforded under state and federal law.

“Further, we believe that limiting access to any activity violates our core mission and vision, which are grounded in supporting every student and student-athlete’s right to pursue their goals and interests,” Feinberg added.

