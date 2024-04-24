‘The Government Is Meant to Work for the People’: Ex-Packer David Bakhtiari Calls for Flat Tax

Football is in the air, as we are less than 24 hours from the start of the NFL Draft. Which means it’s time to start talking about tax reform.

You read that right.

Former Packers left tackle posted his solution for the nation’s tax woes on X Wednesday. His solution? A flat tax.

“I want a flat tax rate for everyone citizen,” the former Pro Bowler wrote. “And no loopholes. Simple and effective. Don’t try to fuq this up. It makes sense. You make more money, pay more taxes. Less money, less taxes.”

The post sparked much debate, as you would expect.

Problem being. Rich people will never allow this… — Old Gravy (@moejeyer5) April 24, 2024

Proportional to income that 20% flat tax hurts lower income earners more than high. — FirmButSoft (@FirmButSoft) April 24, 2024

This is actually terrible policy. It disproportionally impacts the poor. 🏻‍♂️ — Upton (@Upton_4) April 24, 2024

Except that 20% (let’s say we use a baseline tax of 20) affects a single mother of 2 a LOT more than it affects Jeff Bezos. Tax is unfortunately complicated, and it needs to be in order to be fair. With that said the US tax system is…quite something. — Ivan Breytenbach (@IvanBreytenbach) April 24, 2024

Before posting about his support for a flat tax, Bakhtiari reacted to a post about Joe Biden’s plan to raise the capital gains tax to a record high.

The flat tax has been debated with varying degrees of seriousness for years. In the 90s, GOP Presidential Candidate Steve Forbes and then-House Majority Leader Dick Armey made powerful pitches for it.

However, while proponents of the idea tend to be passionate in their support, the proposal has rarely, if ever, owned the support of a majority of Americans.

Even among Republicans, where support for a flat tax has been most substantial, recent polling shows only a plurality, not a majority, support the idea.

Bakhtiari is currently a free agent. The longtime Packer has been recently mentioned as a possible free-agent target for the Jets and Chiefs.