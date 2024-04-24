VIDEO: Young NFL Players Will Not Like What Tom Brady Had to Say About Them

Tom Brady took aim at today’s athletes and said they spend far too much time thinking about themselves and not their teams.

Appearing on the DeepCut with VicBlends podcast, Brady insisted that today’s generation is too focused on personal concerns, Fox News reported.

“I think the biggest problem with a lot of f—ing kids these days, it’s all about them,” Brady said. “Their brand, their social media. When it’s about ‘me’ and then not about ‘us,’ well, there’s no way to succeed as a team if all you’re doing is thinking how selfish it is for you to get the attention.”

Blends interjected that helping to make others great is the “most inspiring” thing you can do.

“That’s the point of life,” Brady added. “Is what we could do – how do you help other people finish the race?”

Brady made another bit of news with this podcast when he was seen in a clip last week admitting that he is not opposed to an NFL comeback.

When asked about the NFL, Brady told barber and podcast host Vic Blends that it is still possible.

“I’m not opposed to it,” Brady said of jumpstarting his career.

Though he pointed out that if he became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, he could throw a wrench in any plans to suit up again.

“I don’t know if they’re going to let me if I become an owner of an NFL team,” he said.

Tom Brady says he wouldn’t be opposed to coming back if a team calls. OK ὄ🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/GfLjWP8PkY — Savage (@SavageSports_) April 11, 2024

“But I don’t know,” the former New England Patriots star said. “I’m always going to be in good shape, always be able to throw the ball. So, to come in for a little bit, like MJ coming back, I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

