Tom Brady Intrigues Fans with Response About Possible NFL Return

Former NFL legend Tom Brady is apparently still teasing the possibility of an NFL comeback.

The one-time Buccaneers quarterback, who has won a record seven Super Bowl championships, threw out his latest long ball during a visit with the DeepCuts podcast, where he proved to still be open to returning to pro football, according to the New York Post.

When asked about the NFL, Brady told barber and podcast host Vic Blends that it is still possible.

“I’m not opposed to it,” Brady said of jumpstarting his career.

He pointed out that if he became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, he could throw a wrench in any plans to suit up again.

“I don’t know if they’re going to let me if I become an owner of an NFL team,” he said.

Tom Brady says he wouldn’t be opposed to coming back if a team calls. OK ὄ🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/GfLjWP8PkY — Savage (@SavageSports_) April 11, 2024

“But I don’t know,” the former New England Patriots star said. “I’m always going to be in good shape, always be able to throw the ball. So, to come in for a little bit, like MJ coming back, I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

Brady has been pushing off his multimillion-dollar broadcast deal, which was initially supposed to kick in right after retirement.

But the NFL star told his would-be bosses at Fox Sports that he needed some time off before he jumped into a broadcast career.

Brady is slated to join the Fox Sports team this coming football season.

Brady famously retired from the league in 2021, only to turn around and come back for one more season.

Finally, ahead of the 2023 season, he retired again — this time, he claimed it was “for good.”

However, since that re-retirement, he has hinted several times that he could still give it all another go.

