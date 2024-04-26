Ex-Giants Lineman Korey Cunningham Dead at 28, 18 Months After Final NFL Game

Former New York Giants offensive lineman Korey Cunningham was found dead in his home on Thursday. He was only 28.

The Giants released a statement, saying, “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham. He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey’s family, friends and teammates,” CBS News reported.

The Clifton Police Dept. said that no foul play is suspected at this time, according to ESPN.

No cause of death has yet been reported.

Cunningham signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 after the team picked him as a seventh-round pick. He formerly played with the University of Cincinnati.

After missing a portion of his Cardinals rookie season due to a foot injury, he was traded to the New England Patriots, where he played a few seasons before being signed by the Giants in 2021. He played 12 games over the next two years before being cut from the team in 2022. Cunningham played in 31 career games with six starts.

Several teammates took to social media to express their shock and sorrow over the loss.

Safety Jason Pinnock commented on the loss on Instagram, ESPN added.

“This one hurt! Regardless of what you was going through you wore the biggest smile! You was the first person to come help me move when I was getting settled at NYG. Middle of camp & you frinding to be on team & learn new playbook, you was the first at my house ready! Take care of yourselves & call your friends ppl. I love you brudda!” he wrote.

The Montevallo, Alabama, native stayed in the northeast after leaving the NFL and was a Clifton, New Jersey resident when he passed away.

