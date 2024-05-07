Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Blasts Jokes Made During Tom Brady Roast

The former Fiancée of Patriots player Aaron Hernandez was disgusted by jokes about the dead player delivered during last weekend’s Netflix roast of Tom Brady.

Shayanna Jenkins blasted the jokes mocking the former New England Patriots tight end, according to TMZ Sports.

“It’s sad that I’m trying to raise my children in such a cruel world,” Jenkins said.

Brady himself even cracked wise about Hernandez.

“The bar for a Patriots tight end was pretty low back then – block, catch, don’t murder,” Brady joked during the night.

TOM BRADY SAYS THE BAR FOR GRONK TO BE A GOOD #PATRIOTS TIGHT END WAS LOW… “BLOCK. CATCH. AND DONT MURDER” THE AARON HERNANDEZ JOKES HAVE BEEN INSANE.

pic.twitter.com/jiUAS6US73 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 6, 2024

During another segment, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe joked that fellow comedian Kevin Hart was standing on the stool that Hernandez used to hang himself.

Comedian Nikki Glaser also told a joke about the deceased player.

“Give it up for zero-time Super Bowl champion Randy Moss! Why don’t you have a ring? What the hell, man, you’re one of the best ever. Drew Bledsoe has a ring. Aaron Hernandez had a ring – around his neck.”

“Aaron Hernandez had a ring, around his neck.” ὈὈὈὈ pic.twitter.com/NMrDjAqcyq — SB24 (@SkolBros) May 6, 2024

Jenkins also blasted the comedians and added that Aaron Hernandez’s daughter is still alive and is impacted by these jokes.

With her daughter just entering young adulthood, her lamented father should be off limits.

Hernandez, of course, had a long and troubling history with mental health issues and was also convicted of murder; he later committed suicide in jail.

