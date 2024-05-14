Amazon Prime Lands Bills-Dolphins Rivalry Matchup for Opening for First Thursday Night Game

Perry Knotts_Getty Images (3)
Perry Knotts/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

It’s no secret that Amazon Prime has struggled to land Marquis matchups since it became a regular broadcasting partner of NFL games. However, it seems things might be heading in the right direction.

Amazon Prime Video will feature the Bills and the Dolphins for its first Thursday night game of the year.

The game should be a good one. It pits two longtime divisional rivals against each other. In addition, both teams were in the playoffs last year, and both squads feature one of the top two quarterbacks in the league: Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Miami’s Tua Tugavailoa.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sets up to pass during first half against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7 in Miami...

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) sets up to pass during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, January 7, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 21,...

Josh Allen,, #17 of the Buffalo Bills,, throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024, in Orchard Park, New York. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Games between division rivals frequently have playoff implications, and the Bills and Dolphins are no different. Their Week 18 matchup determined playoff seeding for both squads, a game which Buffalo won 21-14.

Week 1 is too early to start talking about playoffs, but the game is important, and it signals the league’s desire to give Amazon better matchups.

