Amazon Prime Lands Bills-Dolphins Rivalry Matchup for Opening for First Thursday Night Game

It’s no secret that Amazon Prime has struggled to land Marquis matchups since it became a regular broadcasting partner of NFL games. However, it seems things might be heading in the right direction.

Amazon Prime Video will feature the Bills and the Dolphins for its first Thursday night game of the year.

The game should be a good one. It pits two longtime divisional rivals against each other. In addition, both teams were in the playoffs last year, and both squads feature one of the top two quarterbacks in the league: Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Miami’s Tua Tugavailoa.

Games between division rivals frequently have playoff implications, and the Bills and Dolphins are no different. Their Week 18 matchup determined playoff seeding for both squads, a game which Buffalo won 21-14.

Week 1 is too early to start talking about playoffs, but the game is important, and it signals the league’s desire to give Amazon better matchups.