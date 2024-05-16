Official Kansas City Social Media Account Deletes Post Disowning Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker

The official X account for Kansas City deleted a post that seemed to be disowning Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who has come under fire from the left for daring to defend traditional Catholic values.

On Wednesday evening, the city’s official X account oddly wrote, “Just a reminder that Harrison Butker lives in the City of Lee’s Summit,” as if trying to disown Butker because he is not a resident of Kansas City.

TheChiefofReddit posted Ooops…”Official” Twitter account for KC, MO posted this tweet about Harrison Butker. https://t.co/ojsZA1rOUL https://t.co/XmZda5X4W5 — r/KansasCityChiefs (@ChiefsOnReddit) May 16, 2024

It is unclear if the message was meant merely to distance the city from the player or if it was a sly attempt to doxx him and publicly reveal his residence.

But only about a half hour later, the post was deleted.

The City might want to review its social media employees, because a little later the account posted a poorly written apology, reading, “We apologies for our previous tweet. It was shared in error.”

We apologies for our previous tweet. It was shared in error. — Kansas City (@KansasCity) May 16, 2024

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas also posted an apology and called the post “inappropriate.”

“A message appeared earlier this evening from a City public account,” Lucas wrote.

“The message was clearly inappropriate for a public account. The City has correctly apologized for the error, will review account access, and ensure nothing like it is shared in the future from public channels,” he added.

A message appeared earlier this evening from a City public account. The message was clearly inappropriate for a public account. The City has correctly apologized for the error, will review account access, and ensure nothing like it is shared in the future from public channels. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) May 16, 2024

Butker has been under fire from the left for his May 11 commencement address at the private Catholic Benedictine College, where he urged the graduates to keep their minds on traditional Christian values as they move on from college and into their lives.

The Super Bowl winner spoke of faith, family, femininity, and masculinity as he ushered the graduates into the rest of their lives, speaking in no uncertain terms to both the men and the women in the audience.

WOW: #Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker RIPS President Joe Biden & says he’s delusional. “He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I'm sure to many people it appears you can be both Catholic and pro-choice” (@dannydeurbina)

pic.twitter.com/UK2tcnV3gi — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 13, 2024

Since his address began making the rounds on social media, woke leftists have been on the attack.

The triggered left accused Butker of being “misogynistic and homophobic” and has made demands that the team punish him for daring to support Christian values.

Detractors include former Monday Night Football reporter Lisa Guerrero, who demanded that the NFL punish Butker for his comments.

Wokesters also launched a Change.org petition demanding that the NFL fire Butker.

The NFL distanced itself from the Christian values expressed by Butker, saying, “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization.

