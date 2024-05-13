Super Bowl Champion Harrison Butker Blasts Biden on Abortion, Tells Male Grads to be ‘Unapologetic in Your Masculinity’

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker addressed the graduates at Benedictine College on Saturday and blasted President Joe Biden for his pro-abortion stance while liberally dispensing sound Christian advice.

Butker spoke of faith, family, and masculinity as he ushered the graduates into the rest of their lives, speaking in no uncertain terms to both the men and the women in the audience.

He urged the male students to embrace their masculine nature.

“As men, we set the tone of the culture, and when that is absent, disorder, dysfunction, and chaos set in,” he said, according to the College Fix.

He congratulated the graduates for being able to graduate at all thanks to their good fortune of having missed the “COVID fiasco.” He blasted the government’s reaction to the virus, saying, “Bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues.”

“Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values in media, all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder,” he continued before taking aim squarely at Joe Biden.

“Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally,” Butker said.

WOW: #Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker RIPS President Joe Biden & says he’s delusional. “He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I'm sure to many people it appears you can be both Catholic and pro-choice” (@dannydeurbina)

pic.twitter.com/UK2tcnV3gi — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 13, 2024

“He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies, that I’m sure to many people, it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice,” he said, slamming the president and adding that the left is destroying the country with its “tyranny of diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Butker urged the students to let their lives be led by traditional Catholic values. He praised the school for sticking to its own traditional rules for student behavior and told the grads that it is a “reminder to us all that when you embrace tradition, success, worldly and spiritual, will follow.”

The Super Bowl winner then took aim at the Godless, left-wing media.

“I am certain the reporters at the AP could not have imagined that their attempt to rebuke and embarrass places and people like those here at Benedictine wouldn’t be met with anger but instead met with excitement and pride,” he exclaimed. “Not the deadly sin sort of pride that has an entire month dedicated to it, but the true God-centered pride that is cooperating with the Holy Ghost to glorify him.”

Further, he asserted that “we see that in the complete surrender to self and in turning towards Christ, you will find happiness.”

The Chiefs kicker also had a message for the women sitting before him during his message. He urged them not to listen to the “diabolical lies” society feeds them and to embrace marriage and motherhood instead of sacrificing everything for a career. He also said they should “disregard the outside noise and move closer and closer to God’s will in their life.”

To the male graduates, he spoke about the great benefits of family life.

“This absence of men in the home is what plays a large role in the violence we see all around the nation,” he said, adding, “Be unapologetic in your masculinity, fighting against the cultural emasculation of men. Do hard things. Never settle for what is easy.”

Here is Butker’s full address:

