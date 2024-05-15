‘Beyond Unacceptable’: Leftists Demand Chiefs Punish Harrison Butker for Defending Christian Values

Triggered leftists are calling for the Kansas City Chiefs to punish kicker Harrison Butker for daring to defend Christian values during his commencement address at a Catholic college last weekend.

The Chiefs kicker was invited to speak to the graduates at Benedictine College — a private Catholic school — on Saturday. During his remarks, he blasted President Joe Biden for his pro-abortion policies and also dispensed sound and traditionally Christian advice for the graduates to consider as they launch into their lives.

Butker had some specific advice for the grads, telling the men to embrace their masculinity and urging the women not to let a drive for a career prevent them from having a family.

WOW: #Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker RIPS President Joe Biden & says he’s delusional. “He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I'm sure to many people it appears you can be both Catholic and pro-choice” (@dannydeurbina)

But the leftists are already calling for Butker’s head on a platter for having the audacity to defend traditional Christian ideals when speaking at a private Catholic college.

In a shrill attack by the leftists at USA Today’s For The Win blog, Harrison was slammed as “misogynistic and homophobic” and his comments were characterized as “beyond unacceptable.”

For the site, writer Charles Curtis spat venom. He insisted that Butker was “rightfully raked over the coals” on social media for his commencement address, which was “filled with hate, bigotry, and misogyny.”

But, worse than Butker’s comments, Curtis seems even more upset that the Chiefs have not commented on the speech.

“And as of publishing this on Wednesday, there’s been no word from the Chiefs. None,” Curtis bellowed.

Had Butker delivered a commencement speech praising Black Lives Matter or Colin Kaepernick, he likely would have been fine with it. However, if any dare to speak to traditional Christian values of God, country, and family, then they need to be punished.

Curtis went on to blast Butker for “using religion as a cover to admonish women for having a lick of ambition” and touting Christian ideals, which Curtis says have “no place in our world in 2024.”

Curtis then slammed the team for not explicitly rebuking Butker:

The thing I keep coming back to is the Chiefs’ silence at the moment, and that includes Butker’s teammates. Just months ago, this was the franchise that suddenly felt all-inclusive, the place for women, men and everyone to Swag Surf together thanks in part to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating. You see Chiefs jerseys everywhere now, from The Eras Tour to on the streets of cities that aren’t Kansas City, many on young women. It’s fairly simple: the franchise needs to come out and say: we don’t agree, and this is wrong. It’s not that hard. There were no subtilty or gray areas with what Butker said.

“Don’t let this blow over when the next scandal or ugly comments come along. Call out your kicker and prove silence doesn’t mean you support his comments,” Curtis shrieked.

Curtis was only echoing social media attacks on the Chiefs kicker for his defense of traditional Christian values. So, the knives are out for the player over his religious ideals.

