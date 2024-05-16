Change.org Petition Calls for NFL to Fire Harrison Butker for Remarks at Catholic College

Harrison Butker (Cooper Neill_Getty Images)
Cooper Neill/Getty Images
Paul Bois

A recently surfaced Change.org petition has called upon the NFL to fire Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker for remarks he made at a Catholic college that attacked President Joe Biden’s abortion stance while advising young women to choose motherhood over careers.

As Breitbart News reported, Harrison Butker came under fire this week for remarks he made at Benedictine College — a private Catholic school — wherein he decried abortion and gender ideology while advising women that motherhood could be more life-fulfilling than their careers.

Launched Monday by Willard Harris, the petition demanded that “the Kansas City Chiefs to Dismiss Harrison Butker for Discriminatory Remarks.” As of this writing, it has garnered over 56,000 signatures with a goal of 75,000.

“The harmful remarks made by Harrison Butker, kicker of the Kansas City Chiefs, during his commencement address at Benedictine College were unacceptable,” the petition said.

The petition even described him as “racist.”

Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs walks the sidelines during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at GEHA...

Harrison Butker, #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs, walks the sidelines during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

“His comments were sexist, homophobic, anti-trans, anti-abortion and racist. These dehumanizing remarks against LGBTQ+ individuals, attacks on abortion rights, and racial discrimination perpetuate division and undermine human rights,” it said.

“These comments reinforce harmful stereotypes that threaten social progress. They create a toxic environment that hinders our collective efforts towards equality, diversity and inclusion in society. It is unacceptable for such a public figure to use their platform to foster harm rather than unity,” it added.

Reactions from both the left and the right have been pouring in on the platform X after the petition went viral and garnered signatures.

“There’s currently a petition calling for the Chiefs to release Harrison Butker for his commencement speech. You think of all the horrible things current NFL players have done — Tyreek Hill beating his kids, DeShaun Watson, the various deadbeat Dads. But it’s the Catholic guy telling women that families are more important than careers where people draw the line,” wrote Greg Price.

Other accounts were aggressive in their condemnation.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thrillerEXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google PlayVimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.