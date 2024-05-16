Change.org Petition Calls for NFL to Fire Harrison Butker for Remarks at Catholic College

A recently surfaced Change.org petition has called upon the NFL to fire Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker for remarks he made at a Catholic college that attacked President Joe Biden’s abortion stance while advising young women to choose motherhood over careers.

As Breitbart News reported, Harrison Butker came under fire this week for remarks he made at Benedictine College — a private Catholic school — wherein he decried abortion and gender ideology while advising women that motherhood could be more life-fulfilling than their careers.

WOW: #Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker RIPS President Joe Biden & says he’s delusional. “He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I'm sure to many people it appears you can be both Catholic and pro-choice” (@dannydeurbina)

pic.twitter.com/UK2tcnV3gi — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 13, 2024

Launched Monday by Willard Harris, the petition demanded that “the Kansas City Chiefs to Dismiss Harrison Butker for Discriminatory Remarks.” As of this writing, it has garnered over 56,000 signatures with a goal of 75,000.

“The harmful remarks made by Harrison Butker, kicker of the Kansas City Chiefs, during his commencement address at Benedictine College were unacceptable,” the petition said.

The petition even described him as “racist.”

“His comments were sexist, homophobic, anti-trans, anti-abortion and racist. These dehumanizing remarks against LGBTQ+ individuals, attacks on abortion rights, and racial discrimination perpetuate division and undermine human rights,” it said.

“These comments reinforce harmful stereotypes that threaten social progress. They create a toxic environment that hinders our collective efforts towards equality, diversity and inclusion in society. It is unacceptable for such a public figure to use their platform to foster harm rather than unity,” it added.

Reactions from both the left and the right have been pouring in on the platform X after the petition went viral and garnered signatures.

“There’s currently a petition calling for the Chiefs to release Harrison Butker for his commencement speech. You think of all the horrible things current NFL players have done — Tyreek Hill beating his kids, DeShaun Watson, the various deadbeat Dads. But it’s the Catholic guy telling women that families are more important than careers where people draw the line,” wrote Greg Price.

There’s currently a petition on https://t.co/PIR4blNFRj calling for the Chiefs to release Harrison Butker for his commencement speech. You think of all the horrible things current NFL players have done — Tyreek Hill beating his kids, DeShaun Watson, the various deadbeat Dads.… pic.twitter.com/87k8HFNTKO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 15, 2024

If you dismiss @buttkicker7 for his right to speak, then @chiefs you hurt yourself. I will adamantly root for whoever then picks him up. You would be making a big mistake to do that to the best kicker in the league today, possibly ever. https://t.co/AZT6DehZcx — Andrea Horner 🇺🇲 (@theandreahorner) May 15, 2024

Other accounts were aggressive in their condemnation.

Glad Harrison Butker said the quiet part out loud so others can see how selfish attempts to take away from others’ moments are received.

Even more glad his mother didn’t listen to advice like this when she was graduating Smith College and becoming a physicist in oncology. pic.twitter.com/ZAKDCuj0c0 — Ashley Herd (@Managermethod) May 15, 2024

So Colin Kaepernick gets blacklisted from the NFL for advocating for black lives, but Harrison Butker can give a misogynistic, homophobic, transphobic speech without a peep from the NFL, and I’m supposed to believe that it’s CONSERVATIVES that are getting “cancelled”????? GTFOH — Taylor Ashbrook 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@taylor_ashbrook) May 14, 2024

