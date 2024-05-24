Jason Kelce Offers Hilarious Take on Harrison Butker Speech

After weeks of overly serious and unfunny opinions about Harrison Butker’s defense of Christian values, former Eagles Center Jason Kelce has provided the comic relief we so sorely needed.

During the New Heights podcast he hosts with his brother Travis, the elder Kelce involved his wife in a joke about Butker’s comments regarding the importance of motherhood and being a homemaker in a woman’s life. “My wife she was a little frustrated with some of the comments initially, I said listen, ‘You’re gonna need to go back in the kitchen and make me a sandwich.”

The joke sent his brother into fits of laughter.

Despite the joke, though, Jason admitted that he does not stand with Butker.

“There’s always going to be opinions that everybody shares that you’re going to disagree with and make no mistake about it, a lot of the things he said in his commencement speech are not things that I align myself with,” he said, according to the New York Post.

Kelce added, “And to me, I can listen to somebody talk and take great value in it, like when he’s talking about the importance of family, the importance of that a great mother can make, while also acknowledging that not everybody has to be a homemaker if that’s not what they want to do in life. When you’re listening to somebody, you take in things that you like, you listen to other things, and you say, well, I don’t f–king like that.”

Kelce was clearly riffing on Butker’s May 11 commencement address, in which he noted that his own wife would agree that having a family was more important than having a career.

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and a mother. I am on this stage and able to be the man I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation … It cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because of a girl I met in class back in middle school, convert to the faith, become my wife and embrace one of the most-important tiles of all: homemaker,” Butker said during his speech.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston