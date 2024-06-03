Player Who Hit Caitlin Clark Responds to Calls for an Enforcer

As the hits on Caitlin Clark keep piling up, one of the most frequently proposed solutions is that the Indiana Fever needs to get themselves an enforcer to protect Clark.

Calls for the acquisition of a player whose main role is to dish out punishment, grew this weekend after the Chicago Sky’s Chennedy Carter sent Clark crashing to the floor in a completely unprovoked attack.

Chennedy Carter scores and gives a shoulder to Caitlin Clarkpic.twitter.com/nQxkw1rvhH — ✶ Ⓜ️ ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) June 1, 2024

In fact, none other than frequently penalized Warriors forward Draymond Green himself weighed in on the topic. In a comment originally posted on Instagram, Green said, “Indiana better go invest in an enforcer…FAST!”

Chennedy Carter, who had her personal foul on Clark upgraded to a Flagrant 1 on Sunday, responded to the call for an “enforcer.”

“we grown asf & y’all talking about enforcer man gtfoh , hoop or shut up ….”

we grown asf & y’all talking about enforcer 😂 man gtfoh , hoop or shut up …. — H O L L Y W O O D (@ChennedyCarter) June 2, 2024

There’s definitely a justification for an enforcer in this situation. However, the enforcer should be the WNBA. Caitlin Clark is the greatest thing that has ever happened to this league and she is almost solely responsible for the surge in viewers and web traffic that the WNBA has seen since she was drafted.

One would think, that alone would be justification for league executives to put the clamps on these vigilante haters who have targeted her for destruction.