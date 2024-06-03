UFC Cancels Connor McGregor Press Conference After Rumors Swirl Following Club Video

The UFC canceled the UFC 303 press conference 12 hours ahead of its commencement after rumors swirled around star athlete Connor McGregor’s recent online behavior.

“The event, set to take place in Dublin, Ireland, was called off with no reschedule date announced in a post that sent social media ablaze,” according to the New York Post.

“While entry to the press conference did not require payment, it was a ticketed event with all allocated tickets snapped up within minutes of their public release,” it added.

Fans anticipated the press conference amid the looming rematch between Connor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

“Dear UFC Fans, The #UFC303 press conference scheduled for Monday, June 3rd in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena has been postponed until further notice,” the UFC posted on X. “We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were planning to attend. When we have further information on a new date and time, we will share it immediately. – Thank you.”

UFC president Dana White did not expound on the situation when speaking with reporters in Newark following Saturday’s UFC 302 that former President Trump attended. UFC 303 will debut on June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor is reinventing fight camp pic.twitter.com/GA1OicBtkb — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 26, 2024

Though the UFC offered no specifics, fans on social media were quick to speculate that perhaps the organization canceled the press conference after McGregor had been seen partying in Dublin.

“This statement is unlike anything I’ve ever seen from the UFC before. I speculate a significant change is happening to the card, specifically the McGregor v Chandler fight. It’s the only fight that would warrant this type of reaction,” said writer Nick Lombardi.

“Christ what did Conor McGregor do now‍️, just hours before? Lotta Irish fans gonna wake up pretty angry that thought they were going to this,” one user wrote.

“Conor back at it again,” said another.

