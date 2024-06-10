Caitlin Clark Delivers 4-Word Response to Being Left Off Olympic Squad

Publicly, Caitlin Clark has said all the right things since getting left off the roster for Team USA women’s Olympic basketball. She’s said she’s happy for those on the team and will root for them.

Her comments in private, however, tell a different story.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides revealed what Clark told her after finding out about failing to make the roster. “Hey coach, they woke a monster,” Clark reported said.

Clark’s play on the court since the Olympic announcement suggests she indeed has decided to release the “monster.”

On Friday night, she scored 30 points in 39 minutes and tied the rookie 3-point record with seven made shots from beyond the arc. This game occurred before the public announcement of the Team USA roster. It is entirely possible that through well-connected sources, Clark knew of her omission from the roster and wanted to make a statement before the rest of the world found out over the weekend.

In any event, if proving her detractors and hostile WNBA veterans wasn’t a big enough motivation, Clark now has even more fuel for the fire as she continues her record-breaking rookie season.