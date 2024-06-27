Former South Florida Tight End Teigan Martin Killed in Car Crash at Age 20

Teigan Martin, the former tight end for the University of South Florida, died in a car crash on Monday at the age of 20.

The young athlete reportedly died in Carver County, Minnesota, while speeding on the highway. According to the local sheriff’s office, Martin’s car swerved into the opposite lane and rolled into a roadside ditch. Authorities have not revealed if alcohol had been involved.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Teigan Martin,” the University of South Florida said in a post on X. “We extend our thoughts and prayers to Teigan’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.”

Likewise, USF coach Alex Golesh, in a statement to Yahoo Sports, said that Martin’s loss will be profoundly felt by his teammates.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Teigan Martin,” Golesh said. “His loss is felt profoundly by his teammates, our coaches and staff, and all those who knew and loved him. We extend our deepest sympathies to Teigan’s family and friends and keep them in our thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.”

— USF Football (@USFFootball) June 25, 2024

According to the New York Post, Martin played at Mayer Lutheran High School in Mayer, Minnesota, earning all-state honors in his 2021 senior season, leading the school to a state title.

“As a three-star prospect out of the 2022 high school class, Martin spent his first year in college at Liberty but didn’t play any snaps,” noted the outlet. “He transferred to USF ahead of the 2023 season and again didn’t see the field.”

Per Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times, Martin “was continuing to attend classes at USF but was no longer participating in football.”