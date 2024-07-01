‘Someone Needs to go to Jail’: Team USA Football Falls to Austria 32-25

Team USA Football continued its futility at the U20 World Championships on Sunday, falling to Austria 32-25 in the bronze medal game.

Yes, you read that right. Not only was Team USA only competing for bronze in the sport we invented, they lost the game.

Despite jumping out to an early lead, the Austrians were apparently too much for the Americans (I can’t believe I just wrote that), and they lost a game that made Austria the first European team to win a world junior medal.

Austria 🇹 defeat the United States 🇺🇸 32-25 in a thriller to secure the Bronze Medal in the 2024 IFAF U20 World Championship. pic.twitter.com/w0JPSVhzUz — Int’l Fed of American Football (@IFAFMedia) June 30, 2024

“This is awesome. I’m so proud of the guys, and it’s a good ending for me to finish with a victory,” Austria’s head coach Roman Floredo said. “We didn’t play our best game, and the fight was gone a bit in the first half because we’d been here to compete for the gold medal, but we did enough to win.”

X users, rightly appalled by Team USA’s embarrassment, let their frustrations be known.

Someone has to go jail for this. — Seth (@Seth_Cole33) June 30, 2024

Me to the US national team after failing to even podium at their own sport pic.twitter.com/Ib389J3BuR — JaguarGator9 (@JaguarGator9NFL) June 30, 2024

Ok… who the fuck is on the US team cause this dog ain’t gonna hunt…. We’ve been world champs since 1776 and this is the bullshit we’re putting out there for everyone to see.. — Bengalorian (@thebengalorian) July 1, 2024

How do we not even get a medal in OUR OWN SPORT??!?! — aj 🔮 (@catlover9756) June 30, 2024

Before losing to Austria, Team USA got stomped by Japan 41-20. That victory paved the way for Japan to clash with Canada for the U20 Championship, a contest the Canadians won.