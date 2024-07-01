‘Someone Needs to go to Jail’: Team USA Football Falls to Austria 32-25

Team USA Football continued its futility at the U20 World Championships on Sunday, falling to Austria 32-25 in the bronze medal game.

Yes, you read that right. Not only was Team USA only competing for bronze in the sport we invented, they lost the game.

Despite jumping out to an early lead, the Austrians were apparently too much for the Americans (I can’t believe I just wrote that), and they lost a game that made Austria the first European team to win a world junior medal.

“This is awesome. I’m so proud of the guys, and it’s a good ending for me to finish with a victory,” Austria’s head coach Roman Floredo said. “We didn’t play our best game, and the fight was gone a bit in the first half because we’d been here to compete for the gold medal, but we did enough to win.”

X users, rightly appalled by Team USA’s embarrassment, let their frustrations be known.

Before losing to Austria, Team USA got stomped by Japan 41-20. That victory paved the way for Japan to clash with Canada for the U20 Championship, a contest the Canadians won.

