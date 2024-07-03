Ex-NFL Player Daniel Muir and Wife Charged with Child Abuse After Missing Teen Son Found Safe

Former Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Daniel Muir and his wife have been arrested and charged with child abuse after their missing 14-year-old son showed up safe and sound.

Bryson, the couple’s son, had been missing since last week when his grandmother called the police, telling them she was concerned about his safety. But on Wednesday, police reported that the boy was seen back at home and was unharmed, Fox News reported.

However, the Indiana State Police and SWAT team members executed a search warrant as part of an investigation into allegations of child abuse on Wednesday morning.

Muir and his wife, Kristin, were both arrested on allegations of child abuse. After their arrest, the pair were taken to the Cass County Jail.

Ex-NFL player, wife arrested amid child abuse investigation; missing 14-year-old son found safe https://t.co/Fg5AnURsHS — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 3, 2024

The former NFL player, 40, was charged with one felony count of obstruction of justice and one count of domestic battery, a misdemeanor. His wife, 38, was charged with a single count of felony obstruction of justice.

Investigators were made aware of the severity of the situation after the police discovered a photo of Bryson sporting a black eye. After inquiries, both of the boy’s parents allegedly refused to cooperate with investigators looking into the child’s safety.

After his parents were arrested, Bryson was put into the care of the Cass County Department of Child Services.

Muir was an undrafted player for the Green Bay Packers in 2007, but he ended up with the Colts the following year, where he spent three seasons. He then drifted around the league until retiring in 2013 after being cut and waived several times. Muir is currently a Pastor at Staitway Truth Ministries in Logansport, Indiana.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston