Stephen A. Smith: ‘This Shooter Just Handed Donald Trump the Election’

Although the 2024 presidential election is months away, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith says it is already over.

After the failed assassination attempt on Trump over the weekend and the images of the 45th president’s subsequent defiant raised fist, while blood streamed down the side of his face, Stephen A. Smith feels he can predict the winner of this election.

“In my opinion, this shooter just handed Donald Trump the election,” Smith said. “Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve been in media for 30 years. You can’t buy a better photo than what Donald Trump has at his disposal as we speak.

“Blood trickling down his ear and the right side of his face. Surrounded by Secret Service agents, raises his fist, cringing his face up, ‘Fight. Fight. Fight.’ He says it three times, and while raising his fist, surrounded by Secret Service agents, the American flag is behind him. Ladies and gentlemen, you can’t buy a better photo than that if you’re a politician.”

Smith continued, “Look at the video of him raising his fist. Look at the crowd going crazy behind him,” Smith continued. “And then listen to the pundits on TV talking about how ‘strong,’ how ‘vibrant,’ how ‘courageous.’ They were using these words. And not coincidentally, it was the antithesis of what they’ve been saying about President Biden.”

Smith has been as unbiased as one can expect from a mainstream media member. This is to say he supports Biden but remains capable of giving Trump credit when credit is due.

For example, when he correctly spoke about Trump’s appeal to black voters. Smith closed with an ominous message for Biden.

“Donald Trump, in my opinion, secured the presidency with this,” Smith predicted. “If you are President Biden, boy do you got your work cut out for you now.”