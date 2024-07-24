WATCH: Unruly Moroccan Fans Storm Soccer Field, Throw Firecrackers at Argentinian Players

Soccer fans are once again causing major problems, this time for the 2024 Olympics.

Unruly fans from Morocco flooded the field and began throwing things at players from Argentina during the 2024 Olympics opener Wednesday in Saint-Etienne, France, according to the New York Post.

The game was suspended after a player from Argentina scored a tying goal, sparking fans from the opposing team to throw bottles and other litter onto the field. At that time, the game was suspended.

Two hours later, the teams returned to restart their game, but fans were not allowed to watch.

Ultimately, the Moroccan fans ire didn’t help their team much because Argentina’s goal was wiped out after it was determined that there were offsides in the play.

In the end, Morocco won 2-1 quite despite the ire of the fans at Argentina’s efforts.

Madness in Argentina – Morocco match at Olympics: • Argentina equalize in 90+16′ to make it 2-2

• Morocco fans invade the pitch and throw stuff at Argentinian players

• Game is stopped

• Game is resumed after 2 hours and referee goes to VAR and rules out ‘s goal ‍♂️! pic.twitter.com/ETKYqbcjtT — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) July 24, 2024

But this is far from the first time soccer fans have caused problems. Soccer hooliganism has been a growing problem for decades. But recently, it has been cranking up. Mexican fans have been particularly troublesome with constant homophobic chants.

