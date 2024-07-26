Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Recreates ‘Last Supper’ with Drag Queens & Trans Performers

Further making the Olympics opening ceremonies the “gayest ever,” Parisian Olympics officials also featured an LGBTQ parody of the “Last Supper” along with a woke fashion show featuring gender-bending fashions and transgender models.

Many jumped to X to wonder just what the Olympics was trying to tell viewers about Paris.

Opening of the Olympic in Paris features parody of Last Supper, starring transsexuals, homosexual men and… a little kid#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/2j2XSf9ict — ancient north eurasian solidarity (@UEurasier) July 26, 2024

Looks like a scene from the Hunger Games… https://t.co/76x45nMPSz — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 26, 2024

Just so you know… during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, Macron and his team parodied the Last Supper scene with drag queens and a fat woman crowned with an aureole…#Olympics pic.twitter.com/8KwEB59AiD — Hermine (@olilunee) July 26, 2024

Actual opening ceremony of the Olympics. This isn’t parody. RIP Olympics. pic.twitter.com/5gk1yObldB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 26, 2024

One sharp-eyed viewer even noticed that Paris entertainment organizers included a child in the groomer LGBTQ scene.

The “Last Supper” parody was set beside one side of a catwalk, and after cameras performed the close-ups of the scene surrounding the plus-sized model, the cameras then shifted position to show dozens of models parading down the catwalk in various gender-bending fashions, including numerous male models in dresses and skirts.

Olympics Opening Ceremony fashion show. What do you see?pic.twitter.com/7D8J1qLquk — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) July 26, 2024

Fashion Show at the Olympics Gets wet and wild… pic.twitter.com/bJFdKSiwfO — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 26, 2024

