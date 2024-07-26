Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Recreates ‘Last Supper’ with Drag Queens & Trans Performers

Further making the Olympics opening ceremonies the “gayest ever,” Parisian Olympics officials also featured an LGBTQ parody of the “Last Supper” along with a woke fashion show featuring gender-bending fashions and transgender models.
Many jumped to X to wonder just what the Olympics was trying to tell viewers about Paris.
Opening of the Olympic in Paris features parody of Last Supper, starring transsexuals, homosexual men and… a little kid#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/2j2XSf9ict
— ancient north eurasian solidarity (@UEurasier) July 26, 2024
Satanic pic.twitter.com/afjFnWGQbV
— LiveFree (@psyopimmune) July 26, 2024
Wtf is going on at the Olympics opening ceremony? pic.twitter.com/rWIjH8ZVwP
— Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) July 26, 2024
Looks like a scene from the Hunger Games… https://t.co/76x45nMPSz
— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 26, 2024
Just so you know… during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, Macron and his team parodied the Last Supper scene with drag queens and a fat woman crowned with an aureole…#Olympics pic.twitter.com/8KwEB59AiD
— Hermine (@olilunee) July 26, 2024
Actual opening ceremony of the Olympics.
This isn’t parody.
RIP Olympics. pic.twitter.com/5gk1yObldB
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 26, 2024
One sharp-eyed viewer even noticed that Paris entertainment organizers included a child in the groomer LGBTQ scene.
And of course where there’s dragqueen there’s also a kid. pic.twitter.com/Dr0Lo6cPgp
— Hermine (@olilunee) July 26, 2024
The “Last Supper” parody was set beside one side of a catwalk, and after cameras performed the close-ups of the scene surrounding the plus-sized model, the cameras then shifted position to show dozens of models parading down the catwalk in various gender-bending fashions, including numerous male models in dresses and skirts.
Olympics Opening Ceremony fashion show.
What do you see?pic.twitter.com/7D8J1qLquk
— Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) July 26, 2024
Fashion Show at the Olympics
Gets wet and wild…
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 26, 2024
Olympic Games 2024
✨ Opening Ceremony
LIVE SCENES – Paris Fashion Show
Paris#Paris2024#Olympics#JOP2024#ceremoniedouverture#OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/m9woNN5ZPL
— AnyFoot (@AnyFoot_) July 26, 2024
