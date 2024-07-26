Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Recreates ‘Last Supper’ with Drag Queens & Trans Performers

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 26: Mysterious Torchbearer holds the Olympic Torch while on a bridge
Alex Broadway/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Further making the Olympics opening ceremonies the “gayest ever,” Parisian Olympics officials also featured an LGBTQ parody of the “Last Supper” along with a woke fashion show featuring gender-bending fashions and transgender models.

Many jumped to X to wonder just what the Olympics was trying to tell viewers about Paris.

One sharp-eyed viewer even noticed that Paris entertainment organizers included a child in the groomer LGBTQ scene.

The “Last Supper” parody was set beside one side of a catwalk, and after cameras performed the close-ups of the scene surrounding the plus-sized model, the cameras then shifted position to show dozens of models parading down the catwalk in various gender-bending fashions, including numerous male models in dresses and skirts.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.